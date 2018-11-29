0 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 29, 2018
The Huskies are looking for a win as they visit Fairview Flyers this Saturday. Photo by Taylor MacIntyre
Sports

Huskies on the road Saturday as they face Fairview Flyers

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this Saturday as they take on the Fairview Flyers.

Last weekend when the Huskies visited the Flyers at the Fairview Arena, the pups had a bit of a tough start but finished off strong as they beat the Flyers 9-6.

Huskies head coach, Todd Alexander, describes the Flyers as being a big and physical hockey club.

“They’re a big hockey club, a physical hockey club. They like to get after you, so you got to be patient with them because especially when they’re threshing at the start of the hockey game, they like to inflict a lot of bodychecks, so it’s something we’ve got to be aware of and get through as we’re not as big or as heavy as a hockey club as they are so our style and what we do we want to get around that, a little bit, so we really got to pay attention to moving the puck and making sure that we are supporting each other and trying to get to our speed game the best that we can.”

The Huskies will be facing the Flyers this Saturday, December 1 at the Fairview Arena. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m.

