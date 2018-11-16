Huskies Player of the Week: Aiden Craig-Steele

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #13 forward Aiden Craig-Steele.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a new weekly feature, Craig-Steele came into the studio to talk about himself and his team effort.
Aiden Craig-Steele facts:
- Age: 18
- Height: 6′ 1″
- Weight: 164 lbs.
- Shoots: Left
- Hometown: Fort St. John
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Aiden: “This is technically my first year, but I used to play on the Trackers, and I got called up to play as a younger player when I was for the last two years.”
- What position do you play?
Aiden: “Right now I play left wing, but I can play any forward position so centre, right wing, left wing, anything like that.”
- What is your style of play, how would you describe it?
Aiden: “I’m a playmaker. Sometimes I get in trouble for passing a little bit too much. I’m a pass and playmaker I’d say. One of my best aspects I’d say is probably my vision. So yeah, passing is what I like to do.”
- What is your favourite moment with Huskies?
Aiden: “One game last year I got called up with them, and I scored a big goal. But just this last weekend I scored with about 40 seconds left to win the game, so that was pretty cool.”
- How do you feel about the goal you made with 56 seconds left in the game at the NWJHL Showcase?
Aiden: “I don’t know, I had done it for a long time. I’ve always scored big scores like that since I’ve been playing minor hockey. I don’t know what it is, I’ve never been the best player on the team but I usually come in the clutch, and it feels good to be clutched sometimes. It was good; it felt awesome.”
- What is your favourite NHL team?
Aiden: “My favourite team is the Detroit Redwings. I’ve liked them forever; they’re not doing so well this year, but they used to be really good when I was younger, so I jumped on their wagon”.
- What is your favourite NHL player?
Aiden: “Pavel Datsyuk. He retired, but he’s my favourite player. If I had to pick one from the NHL, probably go with Nicklas Backstrom.”