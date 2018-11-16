Huskies Player of the Week: Aiden Craig-Steele

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #13 forward Aiden Craig-Steele.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a new weekly feature, Craig-Steele came into the studio to talk about himself and his team effort.

Aiden Craig-Steele facts:

Age: 18

Height: 6′ 1″

Weight: 164 lbs.

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Fort St. John

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Aiden: “This is technically my first year, but I used to play on the Trackers, and I got called up to play as a younger player when I was for the last two years.”

What position do you play?

Aiden: “Right now I play left wing, but I can play any forward position so centre, right wing, left wing, anything like that.”

What is your style of play, how would you describe it?

Aiden: “I’m a playmaker. Sometimes I get in trouble for passing a little bit too much. I’m a pass and playmaker I’d say. One of my best aspects I’d say is probably my vision. So yeah, passing is what I like to do.”

What is your favourite moment with Huskies?

Aiden: “One game last year I got called up with them, and I scored a big goal. But just this last weekend I scored with about 40 seconds left to win the game, so that was pretty cool.”

How do you feel about the goal you made with 56 seconds left in the game at the NWJHL Showcase?

Aiden: “I don’t know, I had done it for a long time. I’ve always scored big scores like that since I’ve been playing minor hockey. I don’t know what it is, I’ve never been the best player on the team but I usually come in the clutch, and it feels good to be clutched sometimes. It was good; it felt awesome.”

What is your favourite NHL team?

Aiden: “My favourite team is the Detroit Redwings. I’ve liked them forever; they’re not doing so well this year, but they used to be really good when I was younger, so I jumped on their wagon”.

What is your favourite NHL player?

Aiden: “Pavel Datsyuk. He retired, but he’s my favourite player. If I had to pick one from the NHL, probably go with Nicklas Backstrom.”