Fort St. John
Thursday, November 29, 2018
LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

Sports
Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Cooper Willms

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #21 forward Cooper Willms.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Willms was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Cooper Willms Facts:

  • Age: 19
  • Height: 6′ 2″
  • Weight: 192 lbs.
  • Shoots: Right
  • Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

 

  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Cooper: “This is my first year with them.”

  • What position do you play?

Cooper: “I play right-wing.”

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Cooper: “I’m a grinder, I’d say. Not much of a goal scorer, but I like to get in there and get dirty. Rough it up a bit

  • Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Cooper: “I think my favourite moment came in the season early there on our first win. It felt good, it was a fun time, and we have a lot of good guys on this team. It was just a wicked time, our first one.”

  • Favourite hockey team?

Cooper: “My favourite hockey team would be the Toronto Maple Leafs.”

  • Favourite player?

Cooper: “My favourite hockey player would be Crosby; I love his style there and how good he is.”

  • What music do you like?

Cooper: “I listen to country every day of my life.”

  • What’s your favourite food?

Cooper: “My favourite food would have to be pizza; I love me a good Za.” (What kind?) “It would be Hawaiian.”

  • What do you hope for the future?

Cooper: “I hope we have a good end to our season, make it deep into the playoffs, and just have a good time with the boys.”

Author

Scott Brooks
