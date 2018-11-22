Huskies player of the Week: Jared Loewen

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #23 defenseman Jared Loewen.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Loewen was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Jared Loewen Facts:

Age: 20

Height: 6′ 1″

Weight: 170 lbs.

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Alton, B.C.

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Jared: “This would be my third season. I think I started with the Trackers and Todd let me develop there, and then he brought me back here, and it’s been a fun ride with him here.”

What position do you play?

Jared: “I play defence. It’s the best position in hockey.”

How would you describe your style of play?

Jared: “I’d like to think I make smart puck choices. I’m not that great on my feet, but I’ve got a vision of the ice, and I like to hit the forwards and strides so they can go down and cause some damage.”

Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Jared: “Favourite moment was definitely last year winning the championship. Great bunch of guys, so unreal feeling to battle the whole season and finally bring it to an end like that; it’s pretty unreal.”

Favourite hockey team?

Jared: “Favourite hockey team is the Winnipeg Jets. Hopefully, they make it a little further in the playoffs this year.”

Favourite player?

Jared: “Alex Ovechkin, love that guy.”

What music do you like?

Jared: “Whatever the team puts on, pretty much. I listen to a lot of talk shows, but yeah, I definitely like rock music. I spend a lot of time listening to radio, so rock’s definitely it.”

Favourite food?

Jared: “Steak and baked potato with a little side drinks.”

Future Outlook?

Jared: “I’ll probably stay around Fort St. John, hopefully, get a good job, hang out with friends and hopefully have some fun.”