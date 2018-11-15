-6.9 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 15, 2018
Huskies team up with local breweries for Movember Fundraiser

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be teaming up with Mighty Peace Brewery and Beard’s Brewing for the Huskies Movember Fundraiser on November 24.

Sabrina Trobak, chair for the Huskies, says both breweries will be participating during specific times throughout the day.

“Mighty Peace Brewery will be open from 2 to 5 and will be selling pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw and fixings for $12, and will donate $5 to the Huskies Movember  Fundraiser. Beard’s Brewing will then participate in the Huskies Movember fundraiser from 5 to 8.”

Trobak says each brewery will also donate $2 for every growler purchased that day.  They will also have some sort of activity or game that people can participate in as well.

Participants from this event will receive a two for one gate admittance to the Huskies game that night.

All proceeds raised will be donated to the FSJ Hospital Foundation for the purchase of equipment used for detecting cancer.

The Huskies Movember event is taking place on Saturday, November 24.

Scott Brooks
