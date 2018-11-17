Huskies to host Navigators on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be at home tomorrow, Saturday, as they take on the North Peace Navigators.

Last week, the Huskies performed well at the NWJHL showcase as they won the first game 4-1 and the second game 4-3.

Aiden Craig-Steele commented on his play as he had managed to score the winning goal with 56 seconds left in the game.

“I don’t know, I had done it for a long time. I’ve always scored big scores like that since I’ve been playing minor hockey. I don’t know what it is, I’ve never been the best player on the team but I usually come in the clutch, and it feels good to be clutched sometimes. It was good; it felt awesome.”

The pups hope to continue their winning streak tomorrow night at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m.