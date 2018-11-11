Huskies win over JDA Kings at NWJHL Showcase

CLAIRMONT, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies played against the Grande Prairie JDA Kings on Saturday at the NWJHL Showcase in Clairmont, Alberta.

In period one, at 9:37 into the game in a power play situation, Jacob Lang shot one into the net with an assist from Jared Loewen and Gary Loewen.

Then 20 seconds later, still in a power play, Gary Loewen scored on the Kings with a double assist by Jacob Lang and Jared Winkel making the score 2-0 as they headed into period two.

At 5:45 into the second period, Joel Bourgeois shot one on the Kings with an assist by Matthew Apsassin, making the score 3-0.

Then at 9:43 left in the second frame, the Kings scored one on the Huskies making it a score of 3-1 at the end of the second.

In period three, at 9:38 left in the game, Gary Loewen sent another puck into the net, making it a 4-1 lead for the Huskies. Geoff Dick and Jared Winkel made the assist.

The Huskies went on to finish the game 4-1 over the Kings.

The Huskies continue the Showcase as they face Fairview Flyers on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in Clairmont.