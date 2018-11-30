ICBC launches telematics pilot for new drivers

VANCOUVER, B.C. – ICBC is launching into telematics research with a new pilot, this time inviting as many as 7,000 drivers with less than five years of experience to see how telematics technology can improve their driving and make B.C. roads safer.

ICBC says its rates are under considerable pressure in part from a significant increase in crashes.

According to the Provincial Insurance Company, new drivers are 5.6 times more at risk of getting into a crash and for that crash to be severe than those with 20 years of driving experience.

“Starting September 2019, inexperienced drivers will be paying more to better reflect this risk as part of the recent changes to rate fairness. This pilot is an opportunity to assess if telematics can measurably improve driver behaviour and help offset that impact in the future by decreasing the demographic’s risk of being in a crash.”

ICBC says results from the first telematics pilot earlier this year that focused on the technology’s usability found that over 40 percent of participants saw improvements in their driving by using the technology, and nearly three-quarters recommended that ICBC explore its use further, particularly for inexperienced drivers.

In early 2019, ICBC will confirm a vendor that will provide the technology for the pilot through a Negotiated Request for Proposal process, and participant sign-up will begin in the spring. The pilot will launch in the summer with incentives for drivers while collecting driver feedback and driving behaviour data for one year.

ICBC is looking for participants in the Novice Stage of the Graduated Licensing Program or with less than five years of experience as a fully licensed driver from across B.C.

If you are interested in participating in this pilot program, you can visit icbc.com/driverpilot