-2.8 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 30, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Home News ICBC launches telematics pilot for new drivers
News

ICBC launches telematics pilot for new drivers

Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – ICBC is launching into telematics research with a new pilot, this time inviting as many as 7,000 drivers with less than five years of experience to see how telematics technology can improve their driving and make B.C. roads safer.

ICBC says its rates are under considerable pressure in part from a significant increase in crashes.

According to the Provincial Insurance Company, new drivers are 5.6 times more at risk of getting into a crash and for that crash to be severe than those with 20 years of driving experience.

- Advertisement -

“Starting September 2019, inexperienced drivers will be paying more to better reflect this risk as part of the recent changes to rate fairness. This pilot is an opportunity to assess if telematics can measurably improve driver behaviour and help offset that impact in the future by decreasing the demographic’s risk of being in a crash.”

ICBC says results from the first telematics pilot earlier this year that focused on the technology’s usability found that over 40 percent of participants saw improvements in their driving by using the technology, and nearly three-quarters recommended that ICBC explore its use further, particularly for inexperienced drivers.

In early 2019, ICBC will confirm a vendor that will provide the technology for the pilot through a Negotiated Request for Proposal process, and participant sign-up will begin in the spring. The pilot will launch in the summer with incentives for drivers while collecting driver feedback and driving behaviour data for one year.

ICBC is looking for participants in the Novice Stage of the Graduated Licensing Program or with less than five years of experience as a fully licensed driver from across B.C.

If you are interested in participating in this pilot program, you can visit icbc.com/driverpilot

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleRental vacancy rates increase across B.C.

RECENT STORIES

News

Rental vacancy rates increase across B.C.

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In 2018, the rental vacancy rate has gone up across British Columbia. In a report...
Read more
Energy News

Vermilion to operate Irish natural gas project for CPPIB, Norwegian energy giant

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Vermilion Energy Inc. says it's now the operator of the Corrib natural gas project in Ireland on...
Read more
News

Elaborate holiday displays increase Provinces power load

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A recent report by BC Hydro has recognized an increase in power usage as people's outdoor...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Senior Girls Volleyball having tough competition at Provincials in...

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Senior Girls Volleyball played three games Thursday. The first game of the day was against Belmont (last year's Provincial...

Alaska Highway down to single lane traffic

Collision blocks south bound lanes of the Alaska Highway in Charlie...

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake felt throughout the B.C. Peace

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.