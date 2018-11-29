0 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 29, 2018
Inconnu swimmers Kiara Semeniuk, Cole Crook, Alex MacDonald, and Kade Schwartz with assistant coach Steve Sadownik in Chilliwack. Photo by Sandra MacDonald
Inconnu Swim Club to host Sadownik Memorial this weekend

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Inconnu Swim Club is hosting the Sadownik Memorial Swim Meet from November 30 to December 2.

Inconnu Head Coach, Norah Vogan, says this swim meet is in memory of two dedicated coaches that gave a lot of their time to the Club.

“Nicole and Steve coached Inconnu for many years, while still working day jobs in our community.  Steve and Nicole were an integral part of our swimming family and the Fort St. John community. Enough cannot be said about Steve and Nicole and how much they contributed to our swim club and to our community. They gave us a lot of their time and commitment. We want to honour them the best we can.”

Nicole passed away in May 2017 and Steve passed away in June 2018.

The Sadownik Memorial Swim Meet is taking place from November 30 to December 2 at the North Peace Leisure Pool.

For more information, you can visit the Inconnu Swim Club’s website.

