Inconnu Swim club to host Sadownik Memorial

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Next weekend we are hosting our first home swim meet, which we have named the Sadownik Memorial in honour of Steve and Nicole Sadownik, who were coaches of the club and sadly passed away way too soon.

Nicole and Steve coached Inconnu for many years, while still working day jobs in our community. Steve and Nicole were an integral part of our swimming family and the Fort St. John community.

Enough cannot be said about Steve and Nicole and how much they contributed to our swim club and to our community. They gave us a lot of their time and commitment. We want to honour them the best we can.

At the 2018 Sadownik Memorial Invitational, we are expecting over 100 swimmers to be in attendance. This meet will be the first swim meet for many of our young swimmers where they will get their chance to experience racing for the first time. Swimming is a tough sport where training is abundant, and racing is minimal. This is where all the hard work pays off.