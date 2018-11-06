Inconnu swimmers perform well in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – This past weekend twenty-eight Inconnu swimmers headed to Grande Prairie for the Fast Track into Fall 2018 swim meet.

The event ran for three days at the Eastlink pool. The athletes swam a total of 145 best times. Our swimmers took home multiple Aggregate awards, the top three in age category. They were, Ryder Modde, Julian Kemp, Owen Lang, Cameron Louie, Griffin Ternier-Smith, and Eric Louie. Another outstanding performance came from Tegan Nielsen, 11 years old, who showed incredible heart by swimming the 400 IM and 100 fly. Other notable swims came from Zara Schwarz, 11 years old, who swam an incredible 400 freestyle and Frankie Woods, 11 years old, who placed first in 200 freestyle!

A fun end to Sunday was the Skins Event where Inconnu swept the top five places. It’s an elimination event where the Top 10 fastest 50 freestyle swimmers were chosen to compete. Each round has an elimination until one is left. Owen Lang (5th), Cameron Louie, (4th), Cole Crook (3rd), Griffin Ternier-Smith (2nd), and Eric Louie (1st) swept the top spots for the Men’s Skins events. A proud moment for Inconnu!

This was our first swim meet of the year and I’m very happy with how well our swimmers performed. We will be moving forward in training and racing. Our next meet is in FSJ from November 30th – December 1st, so we have a short amount of time to practice for our home meet. I had so much fun this weekend and I look forward to seeing what the rest of the season can bring for us. I invite the community to come out and support our talented hardworking swimmers!