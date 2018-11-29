4.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Opposition leader Jason Kenney. Photo by Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
Home Energy News Jason Kenney says he will work with Premier Rachel Notley on oil-price...
Energy NewsNews

Jason Kenney says he will work with Premier Rachel Notley on oil-price differential

Canadian Press

EDMONTON, A.B. – Alberta Opposition leader Jason Kenney says it’s time to take immediate action on the oil-price differential before it leads to further job cuts and losses to the province’s core industry.

Kenney says he will work with Premier Rachel Notley’s government to fast-track a new law that would order companies to cut production by 10 percent.

He says it’s a drastic solution but one that is necessary.

- Advertisement -

Alberta oil is now selling at sharply discounted prices due in part to bottlenecks in pipelines.

Alberta Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd says her department is open to all ideas.

But she says opinion is divided on whether legislated cuts to oil production are the answer.

Premier Rachel Notley has been searching for solutions to get more oil to market and her government is now in negotiations to buy rail cars for increased transport.

Author

Canadian Press
Advertisement
Previous articleWinter Birds, Book Launch and Signing

RECENT STORIES

News

Winter Birds, Book Launch and Signing

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- Peace Gallery North is hosting a book launch and signing for Winter Birds, written by...
Read more
Energy News

Alberta buying its own rail cars to move oil without feds, Notley says

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA -  Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says her province is buying enough new rail cars to ship another 120,000...
Read more
News

Fort St John Firefighters to perform Under The Mistletoe at Lido on Thursday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Firefighters will be performing 'Under the Mistletoe' on Thursday, November...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Energy News

Chamber of Commerce hosts an evening with PETRONAS Canada

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce hosted an evening with PETRONAS Canada. The evening allowed members of the community...

Pembina donates $22,000 to the Fort St John Literacy Society

20th Ladies Day Out

FSJ RCMP Controlled Drug and Substance Act room can move forward

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.