Jason Kenney says he will work with Premier Rachel Notley on oil-price differential

EDMONTON, A.B. – Alberta Opposition leader Jason Kenney says it’s time to take immediate action on the oil-price differential before it leads to further job cuts and losses to the province’s core industry.

Kenney says he will work with Premier Rachel Notley’s government to fast-track a new law that would order companies to cut production by 10 percent.

He says it’s a drastic solution but one that is necessary.

Alberta oil is now selling at sharply discounted prices due in part to bottlenecks in pipelines.

Alberta Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd says her department is open to all ideas.

But she says opinion is divided on whether legislated cuts to oil production are the answer.

Premier Rachel Notley has been searching for solutions to get more oil to market and her government is now in negotiations to buy rail cars for increased transport.