Kin seeks entertainment for the Annual Seniors Supper

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Kin Club is in need of entertainment for the Seniors Supper held in Taylor, December 7th, 2018.

The Seniors Supper has become a staple of holiday events in the community, with several community groups committed year after year to see the success of this evening everyone’s participation is significant to this night.

After a recent story submitted to the paper, Teressa Cotton, Chair of the event, stated the response has been “more than I ever expected when I decided to write it.” she says “at this time we are mainly looking for entertainment.”

The set up for the Seniors Supper is at the Taylor Hall which is provided for the night. Seniors travel by city buses donated by the City of FSJ to attend the event. Each Senior receives a gift, dinner will be served and during the evening entertainment is needed to provide the additional spirit and ambience of the celebration.

Save on Foods has been providing all the food since the very first supper, different groups in the community come to help such as the FSJ Huskies serving the seniors their meals. Everyone participating is wanting to ensure the communities seniors experience a seasonal event.

If you are apart of a group or an individual that can provide an entertainment experience such as singing or dancing please contact Cotton at; teressac@kinclubfsj.com