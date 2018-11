FORT ST. JOHN, B.C, – The Ladies Curling Night scheduled for tonight, November 27, at the Fort St. John Curling Club has been cancelled.

Trudy Mitchell, General Manager of the Fort St. John Curling Club, says the Ladies Night is cancelled due to poor road conditions as a result of the freezing rain.

For more information and schedules, you can contact the Club at 250-785-2037 or visit fsjcurling.com