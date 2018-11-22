Last day to request a Referendum voting package quickly approaches

VICTORIA, B.C. – Elections B.C. is reminding voters that the deadline to request a voting package is midnight Friday, November 23, 2018.

Eligible voters that haven’t received a voting package can ask for one:

Online: elections.bc.ca/ovr

By phone: 1-800-661-8683 (This week: Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday 8:00 a.m. to midnight)

In person: At a Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office (find location and hours: elections.bc.ca/rso)

Completed voting packages must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 30, 2018.

- Advertisement -

Elections BC is assessing the full impact of rotating strikes at Canada Post and is encouraging voters to return their completed voting package as soon as possible by mail or in person to the B.C. Service Centre.