2.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 22, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Referendum ballots at a sorting facility - Elections B.C.
Home News Last day to request a Referendum voting package quickly approaches
News

Last day to request a Referendum voting package quickly approaches

Tracy Teves

VICTORIA, B.C. – Elections B.C. is reminding voters that the deadline to request a voting package is midnight Friday, November 23, 2018.

Eligible voters that haven’t received a voting package can ask for one:

  • Online: elections.bc.ca/ovr
  • By phone: 1-800-661-8683 (This week: Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday 8:00 a.m. to midnight)
  • In person: At a Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office (find location and hours: elections.bc.ca/rso)

Completed voting packages must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 30, 2018.

- Advertisement -

Elections BC is assessing the full impact of rotating strikes at Canada Post and is encouraging voters to return their completed voting package as soon as possible by mail or in person to the B.C. Service Centre.

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleNorth Peace Museum hosts exhibit looking at women and work in Fort St John
Next articleExport Development Canada provides 12 times as much financial backing to oil and gas companies

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Export Development Canada provides 12 times as much financial backing to oil and gas companies

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA - New research shows Export Development Canada provides 12 times as much financial backing to oil and gas companies...
Read more
Arts & Culture

North Peace Museum hosts exhibit looking at women and work in Fort St John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John North Peace Museum will be presenting an exhibit looking at...
Read more
News

Dawson Creek RCMP called out to two collisions on Wednesday

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The RCMP Dawson Creek detachment was called out to a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday evening,...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Gas prices drop in FSJ yet still remain high in comparison...

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Gasoline rates are dropping yet not as low as other regions gasoline rates. With gasoline rates now sitting between 134.9...

Federal fiscal update panned by frustrated oilpatch

Premier Rachel Notley unveils carbon tax break for drilling companies

Grande Prairie RCMP is seeking help locating missing teenager

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.