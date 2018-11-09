1.6 C
Chantelle Yates and Mimi Lessard won awards at the GymBC awards night on november 3 in Richmond. Source Facebook
Sports

Local coaches & gymnastics organization win GymBC awards

Scott Brooks
RICHMOND, B.C. – Chantelle Yates and Mimi Lessard, of the North Peace Gymnastics Association, were the recipients of many awards at the GymBC awards night.

Yates was the recipient of the Gymnastics for All Leader of the Year and her five-year judging pin.

Lessard received the Zone 8 Coach of the Year and her five-year judging pin.

Yates and Lessard were not the only ones to receive awards as they picked one up on behalf of their organization.

Yates says this award shows that NPGA is doing a good job when it comes to building the sport.

“Our club was actually selected as the GBC Play Gymnastics Club of the Year, which really encompasses all of the recreational gymnastics. It’s kind of an award for everybody. It’s an award for our coaches, for our members; it shows we are doing are really good at helping to build the foundations of sport,” said Yates.

The GymBC awards recognize those members that have made significant contributions to gymnastics, locally, regionally, provincial and nationally.

 

