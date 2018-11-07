Local cowboys perform well at Canadian Finals Rodeo

Red Deer, A.B. – Four cowboys from the Peace went to Red Deer to compete at the 45th annual Canadian Finals Rodeo.

The event took place from October 30 to November 4 and featured the best-in-the-west when it comes rodeo performance.

Jake Gardner, Jake Watson, Stephen Culling and Clayton Moore represented the Peace by performing their rodeo skills at the week-long competition.

Jake Gardner received the title of All Round Champion 2018 at the CFR.

Gardner says winning this award is a dream come true.

“Since I was young and got into rodeo, it’s been a dream of mine, and this week it came true. So it’s probably the proudest week of my life,” said Gardner.

Jake Watson was titled the Saddle Bronc winner in the Saddle Bronc Go-Round on night four at CFR. This was Watson’s first go-round win.

“It’s pretty exciting, I couldn’t be happier with the way the rodeo is going,” said Watson during an interview with Pro Rodeo Canada.

Stephen Culling won the Canadian finals rodeo average and runner-up to the Canadian championship.

Clayton Moore performed at the CFR for the first time in a couple of years. On a post from his Facebook page, Moore says he won some decent money and is looking forward to another trip to Calgary next summer.

The CFR is an annual event that brings together world-class athletes, both human and animal, for a weeklong celebration of rodeo and the rebellious freedom of the western lifestyle that lives in Central Alberta.