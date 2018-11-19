1.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, November 19, 2018
News

Local dinosaur fossil included in Provincial fossil designation vote

Tracy Teves

BRITISH COLUMBIA – The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is looking to designate a Provincial Fossil to the official symbols of B.C.

A local fossil, found close to Pink Mountain called Shonisaurus Sikanniensis has been included in the list of seven possible candidates to represent B.C. as an official Provincial symbol.

There are currently eight Provincial symbols including; a flag, flower – Pacific Dogwood, bird – Steller’s Jay, tree -Western Red Cedar, mammal – Spirit Bear, gemstone – Jade, fish – Pacific Salmon, and the tartan.

For a fossil to receive an official designation is recognition that fossils have signifigant importance by representing important heritage resources and having scientific and educational value.

The selection process was a public process with the partnership of the B.C. Paleontological Alliance; the following was the criteria used to chose the fossil contenders;

  • Be well known and easily recognizable;
  • be more or less unique to British Columbia;
  • reflect the unique geography of British Columbia;
  • have wide appeal to a general audience;
  • serve as an educational vehicle through which the biology, ecology, and geology of the time it represents can be made clear; and
  • be amenable to designs for posters, displays and logos.

To participate in the vote is online, the fossil with the most votes will be recommended for consideration as the provincial fossil emblem

To vote CLICK HERE

Voting closes Friday, November 23rd, 2018

 

 

 

Tracy Teves

