MacLean’s release Canada’s most dangerous places report for 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MacLean’s Magazine has released their annual report for Canada’s Most Dangerous Places for 2019 and Fort St. John is considered to be the safest city within the Peace.

Each city, a total of 237 across Canada, was ranked based on statistics within various categories.

Fort St. John’s Crime Severity Index sits at 118, with the Violent Crime Severity Index down to 104.

Fort St. John is on a declining trend in crime as compared to last year when the Crime Severity Index was at 122. The Violent Crime Severity Index has dropped significantly when compared to last year’s number of 133.

For the rank number, the highest number means the safest, while the lowest listed number means the most dangerous. The index is the number of incidences reported.

Advertisement

Some of the categories include all-crime, violent crime, and youth crime.

Here is how Fort St. John compares to other cities within the Peace.

All Crime:

Advertisement

Fort St. John – Rank #33 – Criminal Severity Index: 118

Dawson Creek – Rank #16 – Criminal Severity Index: 148

Grande Prairie – Rank #14 – Criminal Severity Index: 163

Prince George – Rank #10 – Criminal Severity Index: 175

Violent Crime:

Advertisement

Fort St. John – Rank #36 – Violent Criminal Severity Index: 104

Dawson Creek – Rank #31 – Violent Criminal Severity Index: 115

Grande Prairie – Rank #20 – Violent Criminal Severity Index: 143

Prince George – Rank #9 – Violent Criminal Severity Index: 167

Youth Crime:

Fort St. John – Number of Incidences: 4

Dawson Creek – Number of Incidences: 0

Grande Prairie – Number of Incidences: 3

Prince George – Number of Incidences: 94

Overall, Fort St. John ranks quite well in community safety and crime rates when compared to other neighbouring cities within the Peace.

For further statistics and information, you can visit MacLean’s website