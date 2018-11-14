4.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home News MacLean's release Canada's most dangerous places report for 2019
News

MacLean’s release Canada’s most dangerous places report for 2019

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MacLean’s Magazine has released their annual report for Canada’s Most Dangerous Places for 2019 and Fort St. John is considered to be the safest city within the Peace.

Each city, a total of 237 across Canada, was ranked based on statistics within various categories.

Fort St. John’s Crime Severity Index sits at 118, with the Violent Crime Severity Index down to 104.

Fort St. John is on a declining trend in crime as compared to last year when the Crime Severity Index was at 122. The Violent Crime Severity Index has dropped significantly when compared to last year’s number of 133.

For the rank number, the highest number means the safest, while the lowest listed number means the most dangerous. The index is the number of incidences reported.

Advertisement

Some of the categories include all-crime, violent crime, and youth crime.

Here is how Fort St. John compares to other cities within the Peace.

All Crime:

Advertisement
  • Fort St. John – Rank #33 – Criminal Severity Index: 118
  • Dawson Creek – Rank #16 – Criminal Severity Index: 148
  • Grande Prairie – Rank #14 – Criminal Severity Index: 163
  • Prince George – Rank #10 – Criminal Severity Index: 175

Violent Crime:

Advertisement
  • Fort St. John – Rank #36 – Violent Criminal Severity Index: 104
  • Dawson Creek – Rank #31 – Violent Criminal Severity Index: 115
  • Grande Prairie – Rank #20 – Violent Criminal Severity Index: 143
  • Prince George – Rank #9 – Violent Criminal Severity Index: 167

Youth Crime:

  • Fort St. John – Number of Incidences: 4
  • Dawson Creek – Number of Incidences: 0
  • Grande Prairie – Number of Incidences: 3
  • Prince George – Number of Incidences: 94

Overall, Fort St. John ranks quite well in community safety and crime rates when compared to other neighbouring cities within the Peace.

For further statistics and information, you can visit MacLean’s website

Previous articleEcole Central Elementary school celebrates their community through song
Scott Brooks
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Ecole Central Elementary school celebrates their community through song

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Central School, released its annual school song and this year is different as the...
Read more
Canadian Press

Economic cost of Canadian oil price discounts counted in billions of dollars

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - TransCanada Corp. says it doesn't know when it will be able to build its Keystone XL...
Read more
News

Fort St. John City Council goes after more illegal secondary suites

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a council meeting on Tuesday, Fort St. John city council has approved placing bylaw...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Fort St. John City Council goes after more illegal secondary suites

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a council meeting on Tuesday, Fort St. John city council has approved placing bylaw contravention notices on more illegal...

Alleged illegal dumping

New affordable rental homes to be built in B.C. for families...

Home Invasion and Assault in Dawson Creek

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.