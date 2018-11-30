Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt throughout the B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A 4.2 or 4.5 magnitude earthquake was felt all around the B.C. Peace Thursday at around 6:27 p.m.

The US Geological Survey says the quake happend 22 km east southeast of Fort St. John and was 4.2 in size. Earthquakes Canada says it was a 4.5 magnitued quake 16 km from Fort St. John.

Many residents reported at least three aftershocks in the region. The PRRD says there has been no movement in the area of the Old Fort landslide. “The Ministry of Transportation has checked their monitoring equipment and there is no movement at this time.”

Aftershocks could occur – take precautionary actions and drop, cover & hold on whenever you feel one. https://t.co/zOI9AnwLmO — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) November 30, 2018

Eyewitnesses report feeling the ground shake as far away as Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge and Dawson Creek. At this point there are no reports of any damage caused by the quake.

USGS reports 4.2 magnitude #earthquake 22 km east southeast of Fort. St. John. Reports of it being felt in the area. More info: https://t.co/kHfw5Yrv9y — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) November 30, 2018

Nancy Ragan posted on the Energeticcity.ca Facebook page “Felt it here a peace island park! House shaking like crazy and pictures falling down”.

Vivian Clarke said the quake shook her entire house. “Very strong shook my whole house and set the chandeler swinging.”

Members of the School District 60 felt the quake just as their band concert started at the North Peace Cultural Centre.