-0.5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 29, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
The star marks the location of the quake.
Home News Magnitude 4.5 earthquake felt throughout the B.C. Peace
News

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake felt throughout the B.C. Peace

Adam Reaburn

UPDATE – Natural Resources Canada Seismologist John Cassidy says the cause is under investigation.  “There have been alot of induced earthquakes in the area, along with natural quakes.  The Oil and Gas Commission has been notified and will investigate. They will be looking into the depth of the quake and recent activity in the area.  It could take a few days to determine the exact size and cause of the quake”.

Cassidy went on to confirm at least two aftershocks were felt in the region.  The first happened at around 7:06 p.m. and measured approximately 3.3.  The second was stronger at 4.0 at around 7:15 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to share what they felt during the quake to Natural Resources Canada.  You can do that by clicking here.

- Advertisement -

ORIGINAL STORY

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A 4.2 or 4.5 magnitude earthquake was felt all around the B.C. Peace Thursday at around 6:27 p.m.

The US Geological Survey says the quake happend 22 km east southeast of Fort St. John and was 4.2 in size.  Earthquakes Canada says it was a 4.5 magnitued quake 16 km from Fort St. John.

Many residents reported at least three aftershocks in the region.  The PRRD says there has been no movement in the area of the Old Fort landslide. “The Ministry of Transportation has checked their monitoring equipment and there is no movement at this time.”

Eyewitnesses report feeling the ground shake as far away as Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge and Dawson Creek.  At this point there are no reports of any damage caused by the quake.

Click here to read more information about the quake from the US Geological Survey.

Nancy Ragan posted on the Energeticcity.ca Facebook page “Felt it here a peace island park! House shaking like crazy and pictures falling down”.

Vivian Clarke said the quake shook her entire house. “Very strong shook my whole house and set the chandeler swinging.”

Members of the School District 60 felt the quake just as their band concert started at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleUnderstanding the new cannabis legislation as it pertains to youth
Next articleCollision blocks sound bound lanes of the Alaska Highway in Charlie Lake

RECENT STORIES

News

Collision blocks sound bound lanes of the Alaska Highway in Charlie Lake

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE - The collision is now clear and traffic has returned to normal. CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. - A collision has...
Read more
News

Understanding the new cannabis legislation as it pertains to youth

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP is reminding parents and youth about the rules regarding...
Read more
News

Fort St. John RCMP looking to return lost money found near the Totem Mall

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are looking to return lost money to the rightful...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Fort St. John RCMP looking to return lost money found near...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are looking to return lost money to the rightful owner. On November 7, 2018, a...

Huskies Player of the Week: Cooper Willms

City of Fort St. John – Toys for Tickets Campaign

First Nations will share gaming revenue to support self government

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.