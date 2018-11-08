-16.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 8, 2018
Source BCCOS
News

Man charged for illegal trapping

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A man has been charged in Provincial Court this week for illegal trapping practices.

In January 2016, the BC Conservation Officer Service responded to an illegal trapping complaint.

Micah Kneller, BC Conservation officer, says upon investigation, the BCCOS found the use of a large treble hook hanging on a tree, a type of trap that is considered illegal for trapping purposes.

“The way it was, was that it was hung about four to five feet off the ground so a wolf would have to run along and jump up to grab it. It’s a particularly disgusting way of trapping,” said Kneller.

Kneller says there are certain traps that are allowed to be used.

“There are certain traps that have been deemed humane which trappers, through their trapping course, are told what they can and can’t use. So there are certain traps which are regulated and that you have to use to catch a wolf,” said Kneller.

The man has been charged $2000 and was issued a two-year probation order which includes no trapping.

Previous articleDawson Creek and Fort St. John programs receive Community Gaming Grants
Scott Brooks
