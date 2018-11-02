-1.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 2, 2018
News

Margaret Ma Murray community school wins additional money from the Indigo Adopt a School contest

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – Margaret Ma wins a place amongst four other B.C. schools for having a most loved story which was chosen from a draw, garnering the school an additional $500 to purchase more books.

The results are in for 2018 Adopt a school program, an annual fundraiser to help high-needs elementary schools raise funds for their libraries to help improve childhood literacy.

When you donate to a school during the Adopt a School program, every dollar you donate goes directly to the school of your choice. All participating schools get a 30 percent discount on books from Indigo, Chapters and Coles. During the fundraiser, schools are set up with a free online platform where supporters can donate directly.

Margaret Ma surpassed their goal of seeking 340 books receiving 363 books, and in addition to the reward of achieving their book goal, the school won runner-up for the most loved story contest. This means five of the most voted for stories from the website were entered into a draw. The top story won $2500 in Indigo gift cards, and the four remaining runners-up received $500 in Indigo gift cards.

Indigo Adopt a School program is an annual fall fundraising campaign that has been created by the Indigo love of reading Foundation established in 2004 by the Canadian company. Since the inception of the program, $1.1 Million books for over 600 high needs elementary schools have been donated.

For a direct link to Margaret Ma’s online profile see HERE

 

 

