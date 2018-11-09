1.9 C
A look at the temporary road into the Old Fort - Ministry of Transportation
Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure presented an update of completed work in B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. –  Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure presented an update at the Peace River Regional District Board meeting about completed work in the Peace region and B.C.
Since the last report dated July, projects such as road resurfacing was completed on Jackfish Lake Road, West Fraser road Dawson Creek to Kiskatinaw Bridge Mill & Fill and H29 Bullmoose to Sukunka HIPR as well as providing additional paving to Farrell Creek Road and Patch paving on Braden, Sweetwater, Bessborough Roads.
Bridge work that is now complete includes Roseland Culvert Replacement, Scour Remediation, McLean & St John 3 and Brassey Creek Bridge.
Community safety enhancements were completed to the Murray River Boat Launch Access, improved 911 Signage, increased reflectivity North Taylor Hill and improvements to the Museum Cross Walk in Ft. Nelson.
To date, 2017 road washouts have been fixed with the Ministry now focusing on the Old Fort Road.
“Currently, a single lane forestry type road has been put in place of the Old Fort Road, and within a weeks time they seek to upgrade the road to two lanes reducing the curves and increasing sight lines,” said Hali Davenport, Acting District Manager
For more information on continued work in the region, see the Drivebc.ca website or HERE
Previous articleARC Resources announces $775 million in capital spending for Montney and Pembina areas
