Opinion MP Bob Zimmer - Weekly Report - on the handgun ban
Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – on the handgun ban

Bob Zimmer

Bob’s Weekly Report

After floating the idea of a handgun ban this past summer, in mid-October, the Liberal government launched consultations to examine whether or not a ban on handguns and assault weapons would be the best way to reduce violent crime in Canada. Members of the public had until November 10 to submit comments via a survey through a government portal.

Many lawful firearms owners who took the survey have complained that it was bias and misleading, with questions that made it clear that this ‘consultation’ was nothing more than an exercise in futility.

This Liberal government has shown time and time again that it is hostile towards Canada’s lawful and law-abiding firearms owners and this handgun ban proposal and survey is just the latest example.

The safety of Canadians should be the top priority of any government. However, by focusing once again on our highly-vetted firearms owners, the Liberals are ignoring the fact that most firearms used to commit crimes are illegally sourced.

What this government is proposing will do nothing to make our communities safer.

Since the introduction of the Liberal Firearms Bill and the proposed handgun ban, I have been travelling throughout the province, taking part in roundtable discussions and hearing from lawful firearms owners who are deeply concerned that this government does not believe that their rights should be protected.

As a firearms owner myself, I strongly oppose a blanket firearms ban on law-abiding firearms owners and I will continue to push for common sense solutions that focus on the criminal element behind firearms-related violence including gang activity and cross-border weapons smuggling.

I was also proud to stand with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer when he announced that a Conservative government will repeal the Liberal’s ineffective firearms legislation and replace it with a law that targets criminals, protects Canadians and respects sport shooters and lawful firearms owners.

This includes proposed policy measures like ending automatic bail for gang members, identifying gangs in the Criminal Code, revoking parole for gang members, tougher sentences for ordering gang crime, and new sentences for violent gang crime, which were recently announced by Mr. Scheer as part of our plan for A Safer Canada.

These measures will crack down on gang crime while helping to make our communities safer.

Bob Zimmer

