0.7 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Home News National Alert Ready system being tested Wednesday
NewsRegional

National Alert Ready system being tested Wednesday

Adam Reaburn

VICTORIA, B.C. – At 1:55 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2018, a test of the new wireless alerting system will be conducted for a second time as part of the national Alert Ready system to improve public safety in the event of an emergency.

“The key to emergency alerting is to reach as many people on as many communication platforms as possible,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “The addition of emergency alerts on wireless devices is another valuable way to reach out to the public in an emergency. These alerts will be issued alongside routine television and radio tests as an added complement to these and other emergency alerting mediums already in use.”

The expansion of the existing radio and television alerting system to include cellular devices was launched in B.C. on April 6, 2018, and an initial test was conducted on May 9, 2018. Emergency Management BC is responsible for issuing emergency notifications on the Alert Ready system in the province and will initially use wireless alerting for tsunami threats only, with plans to expand to other emergencies and hazards in the future.

- Advertisement -

“Alerts can provide valuable information and notice, but individuals also have to do their part,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “As you ensure your devices have up-to-date software and are compatible for the alerts, also take the time to prepare your emergency kit and create a plan for hazards.”

The emergency alerts will be issued, alongside routine television and radio tests, to compatible wireless devices, such as smartphones. The test message will read: “This is a TEST of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System, issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is ONLY a TEST. If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. For further information go to www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca. This is ONLY a TEST, no action is required.”

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleSchool Buses cancelled in both the North and South Peace

RECENT STORIES

News

School Buses cancelled in both the North and South Peace

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - School District 59 has announced school buses are cancelled for Wednesday. Buses were also cancelled in...
Read more
News

Environment Canada issues fog advisory for the North Peace

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A thick blanket of fog has covered the B.C. North Peace.  Environment Canada has...
Read more
Energy News

Morneau vows oilpatch support through Trans Mountain as protesters chant outside

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Hundreds of protesters chanting "Build that pipe now" jammed a downtown Calgary street for the second...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

North Peace Search and Rescue successful search for missing person

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace SAR had success after being requested by the RCMP to locate a missing person. In the afternoon of Monday,...

School buses cancelled for Wednesday

Shell gives back to the community on #GivingTuesday

Fort St. John CX152 Dirty Harry Team brings home award

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.