3.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Photo by Pixabay
Home News Natural Resources minister says new pipelines the answer to oil price problems
News

Natural Resources minister says new pipelines the answer to oil price problems

Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi says he shares Albertan’s “frustration” at billions of dollars being lost to the Canadian economy due to oil price discounts linked to export pipeline capacity constraints.

But he says Ottawa is focused on finding long-term solutions by getting approval for new export pipelines such as the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project it bought in August and by pursuing Bill C-69 to reform the National Energy Board.

Following a speech at an Energy Council of Canada forum in downtown Calgary, Sohi told reporters the key to building pipelines is building trust in regulatory processes and engaging affected parties early on so that approvals aren’t overturned, as was the case with Trans Mountain.

The judge that overturned that project’s NEB approval cited a lack of meaningful consultations with Indigenous people and failure to consider marine environmental impacts.

An NEB reconsideration of the identified issues is expected to conclude by February but Sohi said he won’t put a deadline on new Indigenous consultations now underway.

Advertisement

Asked about an Alberta request in October for the federal government to support crude-by-rail shipments, Sohi said the Alberta request is being examined by his department but he hasn’t actually
seen it.

“My administration has been engaging with the province of Alberta, their officials and the officials from other provinces to explore options, options that can work, options that are practical to implement and options that will actually give us the ability to transport Alberta resources in a way that needs to be done,” he said.

“Those are short-term solutions but the long-term solution is
making sure pipeline capacity is expanded.”

Advertisement

Asked then what options are being considered, he said: “I don’t know what those options are. Officials are engaging with the provincial officials.”

Advertisement

 

Previous articleOilmen’s Bonspiel taking place at the FSJ Curling Club
Next articleFort St. John gas prices remain high while other regions rates keep dropping
Canadian Press
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St. John gas prices remain high while other regions rates keep dropping

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - While other regions have been seeing a reduction of their gas prices FSJ still...
Read more
News

Power outage in part of Fort St John and Baldonnel

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A BC Hydro crew has been assigned to restore power to part of Fort...
Read more
News

Delays at Sturgeon Refinery add to Alberta heavy oil price discount woes

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A new refinery touted as part of the solution to Alberta's oversupply of heavy oil likely won't...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers to host third annual Food Bank Hockey Game

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers have announced that they will be hosting the Third Annual Food Bank Hockey Game...

Delays at Sturgeon Refinery add to Alberta heavy oil price discount...

NEAT to connect local farmers with Northern Farmer Connections

Dawson Creek house fire leaves a family with out their home

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.