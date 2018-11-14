4.6 C
Source: NEAT / Facebook
News

NEAT to connect local farmers with Northern Farmer Connections

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Environmental Action Team is hosting a series of sessions looking at Northern Farmer Connections.

The Northern Farmer Connections session is an informal evening to learn about what NEAT is planning in order to learn about and support local producers throughout the Peace. It will also allow farmers to ask questions and network with other local producers.

Bess Legault, Northern Co-hort Coordinator with NEAT, says there is a growing interest in agriculture within the Peace Region.

“In the last couple of years, there’s been an interest in the potential for a horticultural/agricultural industry or industry support in the Peace Region.”

Legault hopes these sessions will create a local food system collectively and collaboratively with local producers in order to bring food to the local purchaser.

“So we’re going to learn from one another what’s working and what’s not working. Is there an opportunity for farmers to work together to be able to supply a grocery store instead of just a farmers’ market?”.

There are no production guidelines as both large and small producers are welcome to attend the sessions.

The first session is taking place in Fort St. John on November 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the NEAT Office.

For more information and a list of sessions happening near you, you can visit https://neat.ca/event/

Scott Brooks
