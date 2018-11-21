2.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News NEB reports crude by rail exports rose to a record 269,829 bpd...
News

NEB reports crude by rail exports rose to a record 269,829 bpd in September

Canadian Press

CALGARY, A.B. – The National Energy Board says crude-by-rail exports from Canada rose to a record 269,829 barrels per day in September.

That’s up more than 17 percent from 229,544 in August and just over double the 134,132 barrels per day recorded in September 2017.

Pipeline export constraints are being blamed for a glut of oil in Western Canada that caused the price discount to peak at more than US$50 per barrel in October for Western Canadian Select oilsands blend versus New York benchmark West Texas Intermediate.

- Advertisement -

The province has called on Ottawa to help increase crude-by-rail shipments, estimating the discounts are costing the Canadian economy as much as $80 million per day.

Meanwhile, oilsands producers such as Cenovus Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd. are ramping up crude-by-rail volumes to get barrels to markets where they will receive better prices.

Cenovus has called on the province to impose production cuts to reduce the oil oversupply in Alberta but the suggestion has been panned by rivals who are insulated from discounts because they have firm pipeline contracts or use their oil in their own refineries.

Canadian Press
Advertisement
Previous articleSalvation Army Food Bank expands perishable food program through grants

RECENT STORIES

News

Salvation Army Food Bank expands perishable food program through grants

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Salvation Army Food Bank recently received Grants from Food Bank B.C after applying to...
Read more
News

New tax incentives for investment could increase Canada’s emissions

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA - Finance Minister Bill Morneau says big greenhouse-gas emitters can take advantage of new tax incentives for manufacturers even...
Read more
News

ICBC reminds drivers to use caution in parking lots during the holiday season

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - ICBC is reminding drivers to use caution when driving through parking lots during the holiday...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Predators perform well at Wickfest 2018

Scott Brooks -
CALGARY, A.B. - The Bantam and Midget Northeast B.C. Predators female hockey teams performed well at the Wickfest Tournament on November 15 to 18 in...

Salvation Army’s – Red Kettle Campaign set to begin

Taylor Minor Hockey League teaming up with Canadian Brewhouse for Fundraiser

B.C. Government announces faster, better service for renters and landlords

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.