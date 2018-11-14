4.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Trackers with Salvation Army Captain Sheldon Feener during the 2016 Food Bank Hockey Game . Photo by Chris Newton
Home Sports NEBC Yukon Trackers to host third annual Food Bank Hockey Game
Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers to host third annual Food Bank Hockey Game

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers have announced that they will be hosting the Third Annual Food Bank Hockey Game on December 21.

For this unique game, the Trackers will be hosting the Camrose Vikings.

Admission for the game will be a donation of a non-perishable food item for the local food bank.

In attendance for the game will be students from North Peace Secondary School / Energetic Learning Campus and students from other local schools.

Energetic Learning Campus vice-principal, Sheldon Steele, says this event will be full of school spirit.

Advertisement

“Having the game during the school day will allow us to be able to fill the stands with students/fans. We will have 1000+ fans. The school band will be there to play. It will be a great school spirit event. All the Tracker players attend NPSS/ELC and this will be very nerve-wracking and exciting at the same time for both teams. Most of these players would never experience a crowd this large.”

Steele says the stands will fill up quickly, so if the public wants to attend the event they better get there early.

The draw for the Trackers $5000 Gift Card Christmas raffle will take place during the game.

Advertisement

The Third Annual Trackers Food Bank Hockey Game is taking place on December 21 at the North Peace Arena. Game time is 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement
Previous articleDelays at Sturgeon Refinery add to Alberta heavy oil price discount woes
Scott Brooks
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Junior Girls Volleyball finish second in Quesnel

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Grizzlies Volleyball had a good showing this weekend, with Sr Girls finishing strong with a...
Read more
Sports

Huskies beat Fairview Flyers 4-3

Scott Brooks -
CLAIRMONT, A.B. - The Fort St. John Huskies had another successful game at the NWJHL Showcase as they played...
Read more
Sports

Huskies win over JDA Kings at NWJHL Showcase

Scott Brooks -
CLAIRMONT, A.B. - The Fort St. John Huskies played against the Grande Prairie JDA Kings on Saturday at the...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Province and ICBC announce increased treatment for people injured in motor...

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The B.C. government and ICBC announce new regulations for the treatment of people injured in motor vehicle accidents. The province says these changes...

Alleged illegal burning north of Fort St. John

MacLean’s release Canada’s most dangerous places report for 2019

Ecole Central Elementary school celebrates their community through song

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.