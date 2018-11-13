1.1 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 13, 2018
News

New affordable rental homes to be built in B.C. for families and seniors

Tracy Teves
VANCOUVER, B.C. – With the current housing crisis, the Government plans to create more affordable housing in 42 communities as part of the Building BC: Community Housing Plan.

The Province is providing a $1.9-billion investment over ten years, building 4,900 new mixed-income rental homes to address the current housing crisis by creating housing for growing families and seniors.

“Years of inaction on the B.C. housing crisis left families struggling to get by and unable to get ahead,” said Premier John Horgan. “These new, affordable rental homes are an important step toward addressing the housing crisis and giving families in every part of the province a break from skyrocketing housing costs.”

Building BC: Community Housing Fund, is building affordable rental homes for seniors, families and low- and middle-income earners, individual buildings will contain units that will house a range of income levels. Many projects are to include childcare and rentals for seniors will be deeply subsidized, there will be space for people on fixed incomes and low wage workers as well as middle-class families.

“Through the Community Housing Fund, we are building housing so that growing families, aging seniors and low- to moderate-income individuals can afford homes in the communities they live and work in,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “These new homes will have life-changing impacts for people and communities right across the province.”

The Government, through BC Housing, chose the first projects based on targeted clients and the impact the projects are expected to have in reducing housing needs yet the Peace Region was not included in the proposed building projects as seen on the proposal map

“This historic investment in the community housing sector is an investment in British Columbians struggling to find safe, secure and affordable housing,” said Jill Atkey, CEO, BC Non-Profit Housing Association. “Non-profit housing partners are hard at work turning these dollars into homes and are committed to ensuring that what is affordable in our sector today, will remain affordable for generations to come.”

Tracy Teves
