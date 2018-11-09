1.9 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 9, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home Canadian Press New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030,...
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Canadian Press
Advertisement

OTTAWA, O.N. – Climate-change advocates and renewable-fuel producers want Ottawa to make sure natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for every ounce of their greenhouse-gas emissions within 12 years.

The federal government is still finalizing emissions standards for various sources of electricity that will determine how much they will pay in a carbon levy.

Ottawa has set a cap on the maximum emissions allowed for each type of emitting fuel _ coal, natural gas, and diesel _ before the carbon price starts to be applied.

The Canadian Council on Renewable Electricity wants those caps reduced each year. For new natural-gas plants, it wants the cap to be zero by 2030 so that anyone building a new one will know that within 12 years someone will be paying the carbon levy on all of their emissions.

About 10 per cent of Canada’s electricity comes from natural gas but power companies are turning to it as the country tries to eliminate electricity generated from burning coal by 2030. The tougher the restrictions on natural-gas plants are, the more appealing sources like solar and wind power will be.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the carbon price is just one of the mechanisms Canada is using to reduce emissions, and that it is still working with interested parties as it works toward its final decisions on the electricity sector.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Previous articleReferendum Ballot count continues to rise
Canadian Press
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Referendum Ballot count continues to rise

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Received Referendum ballot package numbers are slowly increasing in both the North and South...
Read more
News

City of Dawson Creek and NEAT asking residents to improve recycling

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City together with the Northern Environmental Action Team want to help improve residents understanding...
Read more
News

Highway 40 closed south of Grande Prairie

Tracy Teves -
UPDATE - Following a motor vehicle collision on Highway 40, North of the Wapiti River, RCMP can advise that...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Flyers to host Regals this Saturday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers are getting ready to host the Regals for a game this Saturday. Last week, the...

Highway 40 closed south of Grande Prairie

TransCanada says it is committed to Keystone XL pipeline after judge...

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure presented an update of completed work...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.