NLC receives funding for new trades equipment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training has announced new trades training equipment is coming to Northern Lights College.

The funding announcement of $160,000 for trades and technology equipment comes during Apprenticeship Recognition Week in British Columbia. This year, Apprenticeship Recognition Week is November 4 to 10.

Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, says providing up-to-date equipment for skills training is essential.

“For students in trades and technology, hands-on learning is crucial. Our job as a government is to make sure students have the most up-to-date equipment and training they need to take advantage of a strong economy, support their families and build their communities,” said Mark.

The ministry of Advanced Education says an apprenticeship in the skilled trades is an important entry point to a long-lasting, good-paying career that will provide opportunities around the province. A key element of apprenticeship is on-the-job training. About 80% is on the job, while 20% is technical learning in the classroom.

Shelley Gray, the interim CEO of the Industry Training Authority, says students will have access to new technology thanks to this funding.

“Northern Lights College students will learn on the most up-to-date equipment, which sets them up for future success. B.C. apprentices are the future of trades in B.C., and we’re thankful for this funding that puts the quality of apprentice training first, ensuring they are gaining the right skills and knowledge to have a rewarding skilled trades career,” said Gray.

The funding will be used to buy new and replace ageing trades and technology equipment. Examples of trades training equipment purchased by various post-secondary institutions last year include a used hybrid car for automotive programs, multiple types of saws for construction trades programs and equipment for culinary applications.

Technology equipment purchased in the previous year included iPads, 3D printers and new servers, as well as wind and solar energy training equipment.

The $160,000 for NLC is part of an investment of $3 million in 2018-19 at 19 public post-secondary institutions in new trades and tech training equipment.

The funding for this fiscal year, with the latest equipment, is expected to be in place by April 2019.