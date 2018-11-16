-18.6 C
Arts & CultureNews

North Peace Cultural Centre receives grant for renovations

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Cultural Centre has received a grant for $170,000 for a renovation project.

Oliver Hachmeister, operations manager for the NPCC, says the grant, from BC Gaming, will go towards significant renovations for the theatre.

“We’ve been operating for 26 years, and this would be the first major renovation of the 413 seat theatre. We’ve received $170,000 from B.C. Gaming for the renovation, which is also going to be matched by the City of Fort St. John, and we’re also going to be fundraising for another $160,000. If we get all of that, what we are going to do is we’re going to be ripping out the carpet, replacing the seats, replacing the drapery, and probably some electrical work.”

Hachmeister says the board will either began work during the off-season of 2019 or 2020, depending on when the money is received.

The board will be releasing official plans and details at a later date.

Scott Brooks

