North Peace Museum hosts exhibit looking at women and work in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John North Peace Museum will be presenting an exhibit looking at the history of women and work in Fort St. John called ‘Not Just Housework: Women and Work in the North Peace, 1890-1960’.

The exhibit looks at the various tasks women undertook in the North Peace from typical women’s jobs like nurse or teacher to less typical jobs such as trapper, interpreter, and politician.

It also looks at a variety of handicrafts from mukluks to embroidered tablecloths made by local women.

On their website, the museum says this is one of their largest exhibits to date.

“This is one of our largest exhibits with twenty-two interpretive signs spread out around the museum. These purple signs are integrated into many of our permanent exhibits, showing that women in this area were involved in all different kinds of work inside and outside this home.”

The curators for this exhibit are Marjo Wheat and Heather Sjoblom.

The ‘Not Just Housework: Women and Work in the North Peace, 1890-1960’ exhibit takes place from November 23 to May 31, 2019, at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum.

For more information on this exhibit, you can visit fsjmuseum.com