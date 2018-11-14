0.5 C
Mitchel Chilcott, CEO, North Peace Savings & Credit Union and Board of Directors, Bruce Chisholm, Russ Beerling, and Bob Trobak present funding to Jessica Kalman, Executive Director of the Fort St. John Literacy Society. Photo: submitted
News

North Peace Savings and Credit Union funds financial literacy program

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With November being Financial Literacy Month, the Fort St. John Literacy Society is relaunching their financial literacy program.

The Society can relaunch the program thanks to a recent donation of $3,100 from North Peace Savings and Credit Union.

During November, Canadians are encouraged to invest in their financial well-being.

Jessica Kalman, Executive Director of the Fort St. John Literacy Society, says the Literacy Society plans to offer Financial Literacy workshops starting November 21, with the plan to host one to two workshops on a monthly basis.

“We are extremely thankful for the recent donation from North Peace Savings and Credit Union, which has allowed us to continue offering FREE financial literacy workshops to the community.”

The Fort St. John Literacy Society is a non-profit organization which dedicates itself to promoting literacy for all individuals and groups throughout Fort St. John and the local region since 1990.

Scott Brooks
