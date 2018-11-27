North Peace Search and Rescue successful search for missing person

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace SAR had success after being requested by the RCMP to locate a missing person.

In the afternoon of Monday, November 26, 2018, the RCMP requested the Search and Rescue team to find a male driver who was turned around on the back roads up north.

The driver originally called 911 for assistance and the SAR team located the driver around Mile 126 on the Jedney, as his vehicle was stuck in the snow.

The driver was successfully located and brought back to FSJ.