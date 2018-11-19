7.6 C
News

North Star Bus

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local man Sheldon Wassenaar has been taking action and intends on running a small 15 passenger community bus after Greyhound pulled its service.

Wassenaar saw a void when Greyhound closed their doors and knew he could do something, “I want to start small and work out from my local communities starting with serving Fort St John and the Peace River Region in BC and then expand to include all of BC and Alberta if possible.”

Wassenaar is currently offering ride sharing to people who have been affected by the absence of Greyhound to help these residents get to medical appointments in other communities as he works to complete his marketing and business plan to present to the bank.

In the meantime, a gofundme account has been created to help purchase a 15 passenger bus, get all the licencing in place and get operations running.

Wassenaar has a website soon to be launched and hopes to see the company running in time for the Christmas holidays.

A link to North Star Bus gofundme;  CLICK HERE 

Tracy Teves

