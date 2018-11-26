-3.3 C
The North Peace Secondary School Grizzlies Boy's Soccer Team was in Vancouver for the Provincial Championships. Photo supplied Samantha Stackhouse
NPSS Grizzlies Boys Soccer visit Vancouver for Provincial Championships

Samantha Stackhouse

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Senior Boy’s Soccer was down in Vancouver last week competing at the Provincial Championships. The boys finished 16th overall. However, they competed well with tight games against some of the top teams in the province.

The Grizzlies started the tournament on Thursday with games against Oak Bay (8th) and LA Matheson (4th). Both games ended in a 4-0 loss. The boys were a bit shaky getting started. However, they competed well and improved throughout the day.
On Friday, the boys took a 2-0 loss to McMath (9th). It was a tight game, with most of the play in the attacking third. The boys kept the pressure high, passed the ball well and competed for the whole 70 minutes: all things that they wanted to improve on from Thursday. Friday afternoon ended in a 4-1 loss to Kitsilano (14th) in the team’s first playoff game. The boys maintained their composure in the face of adversity and executed well. They continued to improve with every game, moving the ball well, supporting each other and pressuring with intensity. Shout out to Devin Velkjar on an amazing effort to keep the Grizzlies in the game, and Harrison Sewell, for netting the team’s first goal of the tournament.
Saturday morning found the boys matched up against Rutland. The team went down 1-0 in the second half, only to find themselves tied 1-1 shortly after with another beauty goal from Harrison Sewell. The game ended 2-1 with an unlucky own goal.
The boys earned a reputation throughout the tournament for demonstrating excellent sportsmanship both on and off the pitch and were commended by tournament officials on a number of occasions.
Shout out to Grade 12s Devin and James Velkjar, Cole Bennett, Mason Miranda, Kaden Adkins, Tony Hafner, Marco Petrucci, Quinlan Snider, Hector Cuellar, and Oscar Munoz. We are proud to have you as a part of the Grizzlies family!
Athlete of the Week:
Devin Velkjar (Goalkeeper): Devin gave a commendable effort throughout the tournament and made a number of key saves to keep the Grizzlies in the game. Being a goalkeeper is never easy, especially on a losing team, but Devin demonstrated exceptional resilience and maintained a positive attitude throughout the week. Good work, Devin!
Up Next
Senior Girls Volleyball is off to Provincials in Penticton this week. The girls leave on Wednesday and will play Thursday, Friday, Saturday.
Senior Girls and Boys basketball kick off this week with both teams in Dawson Creek on Friday and Saturday. Good luck Grizzlies!
