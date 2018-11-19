NPSS Grizzlies heading to Provincial Finals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Senior Boys Soccer team is off to Vancouver on Wednesday to compete at Provincials. They will play Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The full schedule and results can be found online at https://bcsssc-com.webs.com .

You can watch the boys play through the webcast at http://bcss.tv.

The Senior Girls Volleyball team is heading into their final full week of practices before their Provincials in Penticton. The girls leave next Wednesday the 28th and will play Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Senior Boys volleyball wrapped up last week with a fun game against the Senior Girls. Shout out to Grade 12 players Michael McDermott, Thomas Taylor, Earl Concepcion, Jerald Cosme and Sheldon Maris, we are proud to have you as a part of the Grizzlies Family!