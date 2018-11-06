-10.4 C
The Grizzlies Girls volleyball team with their silver medals at a regional tournament. Source NPSS Athletics
NPSS Grizzlies Jr Girls Volleyball place 2nd at regional tournament

Samantha Stackhouse
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was a big weekend for Jr. Girl’s Volleyball as they finished second in the Peace River Regional tournament, earning a spot in Zones next weekend. The girls lost to a strong Dawson Creek team in their first game on Friday, but battled back and won three straight games against Bert Bowes, Dr. Kearney and Hudson’s Hope. They faced Bowes again on Saturday in the semi-final, winning to advance to the Gold medal game for a rematch against Dawson. Despite playing hard, the girls lost in 2 sets, finishing the tournament in 2nd place. Good luck at Zones!

The Cross Country team wrapped up their season at Provincials in Nanaimo this weekend. Kenzie Chilcott finished 34th in Sr Girls with a time of 26:06, followed by Celine Quigley (88th) and Leigh Hedges (103rd). Quinlan Snider finished 135th in Sr Boys with a time of 22:04.
Up Next: Senior Boys and Girls Volleyball are in Peace River this weekend. This will be the last tournament of the season for the boys and the last test for the girls before Provincials. Jr Girls are in Quesnel to take on some of the best teams in BC. Good luck Grizzlies!
Male Athlete of the Week: Quinlan Snider (Cross Country) Despite facing a tough race on a tough course, Quinlan did his best to leave it all out there and finished in the middle of the pack against the best runners in the province. Congrats on a great season and a great race Quin!
Female Athlete of the Week: AnneMarie Barrette (Jr Girls Volleyball) Annie stepped up in a huge way for the team this weekend. Despite battling some lower body injuries, she powered through for the team and played a key role in boosting morale. She also showed her skills with some huge hits from the left side and very consistent passing.
