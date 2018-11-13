NPSS Grizzlies Junior Girls Volleyball finish second in Quesnel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Grizzlies Volleyball had a good showing this weekend, with Sr Girls finishing strong with a final consolation win in Peace River, and Jr Girls finishing second at Zones in Quesnel.

Sr Girls Volleyball got off to a shaky start in pool play on Friday night. They settled in, however, securing second place with a 2-1 record in their pool. An unfortunate loss in their crossover game Saturday morning left them disappointed, but the girls came back fighting, winning their next three games to finish 9/24 and the consolation title. The girls are off to Provincials in Penticton the last week of November. Good luck Grizzlies!

Sr Boys Volleyball had a strong start on Friday night, going 3-0 and placing first in their pool. After losing their crossover match, the boys fought every point to stay alive in their first consolation match but came up short. While it wasn’t the outcome they were hoping for, the team was proud of how far they have come as a result of their hard work and dedication to improve. From coaches Cole Hyland and Ian Zackodnik: a huge thank you goes out to all of the PRN staff, parents, players, coaches, and tournament organizers that have made this season possible!

Jr Girls Volleyball finished their season with an impressive 2nd place finish at Zones in Quesnel. The girls started pool play on Friday night with a strong win over PGSS and a loss to Duchess Park. They secured a second place finish in their pool with a win over Quesnel on Saturday morning. Playoff wins against Correlieu, and College Heights put them in the final against Duchess Park. The girls came out fighting with a strong fan section cheering them on. However, they were unable to secure the W and finished second. Congratulations to 1st Team All-Stars Laci Jackson and Taylor Schmidt, and second Team All-Star AnnMarie Barrette.

Up Next: Sr Boys Soccer is off to Provincials in Vancouver next week, followed by Sr Girls Volleyball at Provincials the week after. Good luck Grizzlies!

Male Athlete of the Week: Andrew Middleton (Sr Boys Volleyball) – Over the weekend, Andrew consistently kept his cool on the court and was able to put pressure on the other teams both as a formidable wall at the net and continually being dependable to deliver a solid serve. Andrew was able to close the gap a number of times by gaining the team points off of his serves alone. Congrats Andrew!