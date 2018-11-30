-2.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 30, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
The North Peace Secondary Girls volleyball team during a practice session. Photo by NPSS Athletics
Home Sports NPSS Grizzlies Senior Girls Volleyball having tough competition at Provincials in Penticton
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Senior Girls Volleyball having tough competition at Provincials in Penticton

Samantha Stackhouse

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Senior Girls Volleyball played three games Thursday. The first game of the day was against Belmont (last year’s Provincial Champions). The girls lost in two sets but kept it tight and competed well. The second game was against Burnaby North, another tight loss in twoThe third game was against Riverside. The girls came out strong and went up 10 points before losing the set 26-24. The girls couldn’t get the momentum back and lost the second set 25-16.

The Grizzlies last game of pool play is at 9:45 a.m. Friday against Mission. Tournament draw an be found at https://portal.sd67.bc.ca/group/4gfi3hw/Tournament/Pages/Tournament-Draw.aspx, Livestream at https://sportscanada.tv/bcss/2018-girls-aaaa-vb. For the rest of the tournament, Coach Alex Bacso is expecting the girls to bring a positive attitude and hard work ethic to each game. The girls have the opportunity to get a good result once playoffs start, however, consistency will be key.
Senior Boys and Girls Basketball head to Dawson on Friday for the first tournament of the season. The girls first game on Friday is 1:00 p.m. against Sexsmith. The boys first game is at 2:45 p.m. against Ron Pettigrew. Both teams have a core group of returning players and should be competitive this weekend.
- Advertisement -

Author

Samantha Stackhouse
Advertisement
Previous articleAlaska Highway down to single lane traffic

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Lots of sports action for the NPSS Grizzlies this week

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Secondary School Grizzlies volleyball and basketball teams are busy this week...
Read more
Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Cooper Willms

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #21 forward Cooper Willms. Each week, a different player...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Flyers to host two home games this weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers are getting ready for the weekend as they host...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Understanding the new cannabis legislation as it pertains to youth

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP is reminding parents and youth about the rules regarding legal marijuana use. With legalization in...

Lots of sports action for the NPSS Grizzlies this week

Fort St. John RCMP looking to return lost money found near...

Huskies Player of the Week: Cooper Willms

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.