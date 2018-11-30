NPSS Grizzlies Senior Girls Volleyball having tough competition at Provincials in Penticton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Senior Girls Volleyball played three games Thursday. The first game of the day was against Belmont (last year’s Provincial Champions). The girls lost in two sets but kept it tight and competed well. The second game was against Burnaby North, another tight loss in twoThe third game was against Riverside. The girls came out strong and went up 10 points before losing the set 26-24. The girls couldn’t get the momentum back and lost the second set 25-16.

The Grizzlies last game of pool play is at 9:45 a.m. Friday against Mission. Tournament draw an be found at https://portal.sd67.bc.ca/ group/4gfi3hw/Tournament/ Pages/Tournament-Draw.aspx , Livestream at https://sportscanada.tv/ bcss/2018-girls-aaaa-vb . For the rest of the tournament, Coach Alex Bacso is expecting the girls to bring a positive attitude and hard work ethic to each game. The girls have the opportunity to get a good result once playoffs start, however, consistency will be key.

Senior Boys and Girls Basketball head to Dawson on Friday for the first tournament of the season. The girls first game on Friday is 1:00 p.m. against Sexsmith. The boys first game is at 2:45 p.m. against Ron Pettigrew. Both teams have a core group of returning players and should be competitive this weekend.