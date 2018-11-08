-10.7 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 8, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home News Oil and Gas Commission implementing best practice orders
News

Oil and Gas Commission implementing best practice orders

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, BC – Oil and Gas Commision wants to improve residents quality of life by increasing detailed communication between residents and Oil and Gas projects.

With a new approach to ensure residents a better quality of life while living around Oil and Gas activities, the OGC wants to create better solutions for excessive light, air quality and road traffic.

With two new orders implemented, these orders are new standards to elevate the way companies communicate with residents in a working area.

The Seismicity Order was issued to the industry to ensure numerous actions take place by companies in terms of notifying residents before and after hydraulic fracturing, and where seismic events can be felt.

The Noise Order, a Noise Management Program and site-specific Mitigation Plan for operations located 800 metres of residents is to ensure companies notify residents of the sources of noise, noise levels and likely duration of noise the residents will hear.

Advertisement

The OGC wants to increase detailed communication where people are concerned, and open lines of communication between residents and companies to ensure residents maintain a better quality of life.

 

Previous articlePembina Pipeline Corporation to match funds for the 15th Annual Rhyason Contracting Light a Moose Radiothon
Tracy Teves
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Pembina Pipeline Corporation to match funds for the 15th Annual Rhyason Contracting Light a Moose Radiothon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Pembina Pipeline Corporation will be matching funds, up to $25,000, for the 15th Annual Rhyason...
Read more
News

Man charged for illegal trapping

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A man has been charged in Provincial Court this week for illegal trapping practices. In...
Read more
News

Dawson Creek and Fort St. John programs receive Community Gaming Grants

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Community based programs have received a boost of funding through the annual Community Gaming Grants. Dawson Creek...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Energy companies roll out production cuts along with third quarter results

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Production cutbacks and deferred drilling programs are emerging as a common theme as Calgary-based oil and gas companies elect to leave...

ATCO Two Rivers and Home Hardware Building Centre giving discounts to...

2019 World Jet Boat Race Championship coming to Peace

Huskies head to Clairmont for NWJHL Showcase

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.