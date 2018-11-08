Oil and Gas Commission implementing best practice orders

FORT ST. JOHN, BC – Oil and Gas Commision wants to improve residents quality of life by increasing detailed communication between residents and Oil and Gas projects.

With a new approach to ensure residents a better quality of life while living around Oil and Gas activities, the OGC wants to create better solutions for excessive light, air quality and road traffic.

With two new orders implemented, these orders are new standards to elevate the way companies communicate with residents in a working area.

The Seismicity Order was issued to the industry to ensure numerous actions take place by companies in terms of notifying residents before and after hydraulic fracturing, and where seismic events can be felt.

The Noise Order, a Noise Management Program and site-specific Mitigation Plan for operations located 800 metres of residents is to ensure companies notify residents of the sources of noise, noise levels and likely duration of noise the residents will hear.

Advertisement

The OGC wants to increase detailed communication where people are concerned, and open lines of communication between residents and companies to ensure residents maintain a better quality of life.