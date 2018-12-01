-3 C
A new map from Natural Resource Canada shows the location of the earthquake Thursday night.
Oil and gas commission investigates quake in northeast British Columbia

Canadian Press

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The British Columbia Oil and Gas Commission says it is investigating a series of earthquakes that took place Thursday evening in the province’s northeast.

The commission says the seismic events struck between 16 kilometres southwest and 25 kilometres southeast of Fort St. John.

It says operations in the area were immediately shut down as a precaution and mitigation strategies will be put into place for any operations linked to seismic events.

Earthquakes Canada reported a 4.5 magnitude quake just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday that was felt in Fort St. John, Taylor, Chetwynd and Dawson Creek.

Honn Kao of the Geological Survey of Canada says the probability is “very high” that the earthquake was caused by hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, the process used in oil and gas extraction.

He says his organization is working with the oil and gas commission to conduct further investigation.

