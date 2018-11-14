Oilmen’s Bonspiel taking place at the FSJ Curling Club

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Curling Club will be hosting the Oilmen’s Bonspiel this week at the Curling Club.

Trudy Mitchell, General Manager of the FSJ Curling Club, says they have some pretty good registration numbers for the Oilmen’s Bonspiel.

“We have 32 rinks, and they’re starting to do their curling at 6:00 tonight (Wednesday).”

Mitchell says the bonspiel will include a whole array of activities throughout the bonspiel.

“They have a stag-night, which is tomorrow night (Thursday), and they put on a breakfast on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There is a dinner on Thursday night”.

The Oilmen’s Bonspiel takes place November 14 to the 17 at the Fort St. John Curling Club.