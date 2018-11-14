3.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Curling action at last year's bonspiel on Nov.18. Photo taken by Brady Ratzlaff.
Home Sports Oilmen's Bonspiel taking place at the FSJ Curling Club
Sports

Oilmen’s Bonspiel taking place at the FSJ Curling Club

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Curling Club will be hosting the Oilmen’s Bonspiel this week at the Curling Club.

Trudy Mitchell, General Manager of the FSJ Curling Club, says they have some pretty good registration numbers for the Oilmen’s Bonspiel.

“We have 32 rinks, and they’re starting to do their curling at 6:00 tonight (Wednesday).”

Mitchell says the bonspiel will include a whole array of activities throughout the bonspiel.

“They have a stag-night, which is tomorrow night (Thursday), and they put on a breakfast on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There is a dinner on Thursday night”.

Advertisement

The Oilmen’s Bonspiel takes place November 14 to the 17 at the Fort St. John Curling Club.

Previous articlePower outage in part of Fort St John and Baldonnel
Next articleNatural Resources minister says new pipelines the answer to oil price problems
Scott Brooks
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers to host third annual Food Bank Hockey Game

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers have announced that they will be hosting the Third...
Read more
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Junior Girls Volleyball finish second in Quesnel

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Grizzlies Volleyball had a good showing this weekend, with Sr Girls finishing strong with a...
Read more
Sports

Huskies beat Fairview Flyers 4-3

Scott Brooks -
CLAIRMONT, A.B. - The Fort St. John Huskies had another successful game at the NWJHL Showcase as they played...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers to host third annual Food Bank Hockey Game

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers have announced that they will be hosting the Third Annual Food Bank Hockey Game...

Delays at Sturgeon Refinery add to Alberta heavy oil price discount...

NEAT to connect local farmers with Northern Farmer Connections

Dawson Creek house fire leaves a family with out their home

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.