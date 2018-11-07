-17 C
Goody bags were handed out to residents of the Old Fort that were affected by the landslide. Source Facebook
Old Fort residents receive gift cards

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The residents affected by the Old Fort landslide were given gift cards on Monday as part of the continuing community support.

In partnership with St. John Advertising and Promotion and Casey’s Pub, a community Halloween Party fundraiser was held last month to raise funds to support the evacuees.

The money raised was then converted to gift cards and handed out to residents in goody bags.

Julie Roach-Burns, of St. John Advertising and Promotion, says Save On Foods has joined in on the support and is giving discounts to Old Fort residents that need to replenish food items that had expired during the evacuation order.

“Save On Foods was here, and Cory one of the store managers announced that there are coupons in everyone’s gift bags giving 15-percent off when they go to replenish their entire house. So when they’re ready for the big shop, they use that coupon and get 15-percent off their purchase”, said Roach-Burns.

Roach-Burns says any Old Fort residents that were unable to make it to the giveaway on Monday is welcome to drop by to St. John Advertising and Promotion, located at 8211-100 Avenue, to receive their goody bag.

 

Previous articleSchool District 60 Band program receives $500 donation from FSJ Co-op
Scott Brooks
Government seeks increased public and Indigenous participation for resource projects

