Referendum ballots at a sorting facility - Elections B.C.
News

One Week Left to Return Referendum Voting Packages

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Elections B.C. is reminding voters to return their completed voting package as soon as possible to Elections B.C.

This is to ensure it is received by Elections B.C. before 4:30 p.m. on December 7.

Completed packages should be returned in person at a Referendum Service Office or Service B.C. Centre.

Some locations have extended hours, Saturday service, or a 24-hour drop-box.

The submission deadline was extended by an extra week from November 30 to December 7 due to the rotating strikes at Canada Post.

The referendum voting package must be received on December 7 by 4:30 p.m.

To find a location and for hours, you can visit elections.bc.ca/rso

