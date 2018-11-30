Peace Region forecasted to experience milder winter season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This winter season will be milder than normal temperatures, forecasted as a whole for the region.

“Compared to the severity of previous winters this winter will be a bit gentler than normal,” said Doug Gillham, Meteorologist for the Weather Network.

To forecast weather, Meteorologists use computer models that are designed to simulate dominant jet stream patterns globally for that upcoming season. By looking back to the past for similar patterns and then applying what happened during that winter, comparing the influence of El Nino and La Nina produces weather forecasts.

This year we will experience a weak El Nino, combined with the Blob ( an area of warmer water temps found in the North Pacific). This means El Nino delivers Pacific air to Western Canada instead of Arctic air (warmer) and the presence of the Blob causes the jet stream to track further north. These two working together give the signal of milder weather.

This season, mild Pacific air will be more dominant then cold Arctic air and precipitation should be closer to normal amounts of 190 cm of snow and not the 340 cm received last year.

“For the next 7-10 days will be quiet with temperatures going up and down, these are considerably milder days with no severe cold spells as there is a lack of persistent Arctic air,” said Gillham.