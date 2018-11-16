Peace Seniors Connect & Care need your help

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Christmas is approaching and the group, Peace Seniors Connect & Care needs your help by providing donations that will go directly to the seniors in our community.

PSCC is a group of caring people that came together three years ago to touch the lives of seniors in our community. The first year the group helped 86 seniors and this year’s numbers look to be helping 200 seniors as there is a need for this type of campaign.

Group Administrator, Vanessa Siemens-Ford says “Seeing the looks on these seniors faces is more then one can handle at some points when on realize that these interactions through the parties we hold may be the only ones they get all year long.”

PSCC has asked businesses around FSJ to set out collection bins and now needs the community’s help to fill them by donating items. These donations will become gifts which will be handed out to seniors this Christmas at Abbeyfield, Peace Villa and Seniors Housing.

“I am a very lucky individual. I have 3 of my grandparents still living. 88, 89 and 99 years old! The little things and time spent with them is so important for their health. This is a wonderful way of getting involved.” said Annamari Miles of Harvest Wine Outfitters

A list of suggested items you can donate;

– small bags of nuts or candy (diabetic candy too)

– socks

– hand cream

– gift cards for Cool Beans (cafe downstairs at the hospital), Wal-Mart, Tim Hortons, McDonald’s, Shoppers, Grocery stores, etc

– hats, toques, mitts

– puzzles

– playing cards

– pajamas, slippers, housecoats

– magazines

– crossword or word search books

– nail polish

– scratch or lotto tickets

– brain teaser puzzles

– Handy Dart passes

– lip balm

– chocolates, licorice

– hair brushes & combs

– adult colouring books, crayons, pencil crayons & markers

– art supplies

– fidget toys

– nail clippers and files

– change purses

– toothbrushes

– toothpaste

– throw blankets

– coffee mugs or teacups

– watches

– ladies necklaces

– calendars

Other items needed for the preparation of gift giving:

– gift wrap

– tape

– gift bags

– gift tags

– donations of food items for each seniors party, including Abbeyfield, Peace Villa and Seniors Housing Places to drop off Donation; Fort Motors: 11104 Alaska Road North

NEAT: 10003 – 95 Avenue

MLA offices: 10104 – 100 Street

Harvest Wine Outfitters: 8221 – 100 Avenue

IG Wealth Management (beside Unforgettable Memories )

Anna’s Laundry Service: (Taylor 10264 – 100 Street)

12-6pm Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 9-2 Saturdays Vanessa Siemens-Ford’s House: 9103 – 87 Avenue